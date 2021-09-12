Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 4,125 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

Shares of VIR opened at $51.70 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

