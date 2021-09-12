Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned about 0.18% of Vista Gold worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.55. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 62,500 shares of company stock worth $69,150. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

