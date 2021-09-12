Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 475.0% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

