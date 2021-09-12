Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of VIVE opened at $2.50 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 109.68% and a negative net margin of 295.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

