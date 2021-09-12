W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $71.73 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

