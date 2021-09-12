Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 678.1% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,378.5% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

