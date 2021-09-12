Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.28 Million

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $652.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.92 million. Waters posted sales of $593.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

WAT traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,212. Waters has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Waters by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Waters by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Waters by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Waters by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.