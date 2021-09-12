Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 162,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.