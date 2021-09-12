Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,374,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $36.43 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74.

