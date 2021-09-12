Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

