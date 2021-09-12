Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,013,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

