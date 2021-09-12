Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $941,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $652,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $626,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $53.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.