Wedbush Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $760.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $720.00 to $760.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $730.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $694.47 on Thursday. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $689.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

