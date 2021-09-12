Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $40.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 77.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

