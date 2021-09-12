Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target to $16.00

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,657,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

