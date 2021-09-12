Wells Fargo & Company Raises NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $30.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NTST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NTST stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,559.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NETSTREIT by 65.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 162,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

