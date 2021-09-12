Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

WLK opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.