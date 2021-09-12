Wilder World Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $125.56 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00166057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044719 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

