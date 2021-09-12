William G. Bracey Buys 11,900 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Director William G. Bracey bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,297.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.45. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 113.9% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

