WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 42.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 55.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 52.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

QDEL stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.24. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

