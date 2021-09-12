WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $70,506,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after buying an additional 287,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NBIX opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

