WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 12,856 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,321 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,363,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 691,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

