WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 466 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in WD-40 by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $231.49 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.77 and its 200-day moving average is $260.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

