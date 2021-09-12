Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 291.10 ($3.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 276.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.