Wolverine Trading LLC Has $995,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.