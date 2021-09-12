World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 34.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $47,005.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,947 shares of company stock worth $4,388,216. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

