Wownero (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48,715.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Wownero has a total market cap of $19.14 million and approximately $48,715.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00130134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00163555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

