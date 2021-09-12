Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Achieves Market Cap of $550,289.85

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $8.39 or 0.00018518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $550,289.85 and $14.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00075004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00181835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.54 or 1.00054966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.85 or 0.07294622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00929520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003019 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

