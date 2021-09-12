XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

XFLT opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

