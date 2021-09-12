XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Aegis

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its price objective lowered by Aegis from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XOMA. Wedbush lowered shares of XOMA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOMA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

XOMA stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 million, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in XOMA by 65.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XOMA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in XOMA by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

