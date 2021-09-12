XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.42.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.15. 746,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

