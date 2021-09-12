Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. Xylem has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

