Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $134.34 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

