Yield Protocol (YIELD) 1-Day Volume Tops $20,838.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $20,838.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00062582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00154129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

