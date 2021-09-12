Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $952.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $284.43 on Friday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.88.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

