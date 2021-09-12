Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $847.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after buying an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,575. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

