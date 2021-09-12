Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $990.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $894.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. 1,002,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

