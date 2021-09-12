Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.67. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

NYSE:FIS opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

