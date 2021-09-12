Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 454,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. 904,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.