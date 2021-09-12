Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.11 Million

Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post sales of $291.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.10 million. LendingTree reported sales of $220.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.79. 163,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -225.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average of $204.94. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $155.53 and a 12 month high of $372.64.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LendingTree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

