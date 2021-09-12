Zacks: Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average is $112.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

