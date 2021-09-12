Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.76 Million

Brokerages expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $482.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.70 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $492.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

PBCT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,512,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after buying an additional 127,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in People’s United Financial by 3,474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 369,369 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

