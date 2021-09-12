Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of ACHC opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

