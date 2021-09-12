Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

AMP traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.73. 370,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.