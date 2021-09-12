Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Covanta posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

CVA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 625,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. Covanta has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 545,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

