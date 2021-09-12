Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

In other news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

