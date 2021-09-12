Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. ITT reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 772,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

