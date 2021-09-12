Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post sales of $925.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $930.00 million and the lowest is $919.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,593.99. The company had a trading volume of 101,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,832. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $945.00 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,333.09.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

