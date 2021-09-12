Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to announce earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of ED stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

