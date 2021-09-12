Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 156.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($4.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

ENTA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,090. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

